A fourth passenger from Turkey has tested positive for Covid-19, Minister of Health Ali Pilli has said.

The minister said that 1,280 tests had been made in the last 24 hours and one person had tested positive. That individual was a Kazakhstan national, who arrived at Ercan. This is the second instance of a Kazakhstan national arriving in the country and testing positive for Covid-19.

Pilli said that the number of cases in North Cyprus had increased to four. He added that Kazakhstan is in group C of countries permitted to enter North Cyprus under specific conditions.

The health minister said that this person is already in quarantine at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia and treatment had begun.

Pilli emphasized once again that everyone should follow the rules at this time, and that the use of masks, social distancing and hygiene rules should be followed, especially those over the age of 65, who should avoid crowded environments and protect themselves.

Yeniduzen