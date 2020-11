Fourteen people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours following 1,446 tests, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said.

Twelve of those who tested positive arrived from abroad and two were local cases, the minister said. Meanwhile, three people have been discharged.

In the south, 198 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and a 74-year-old person has died

The total number of infections in North Cyprus is 1,020 and in the south, 7,711.

Yeniduzen