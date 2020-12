Fourteen people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said. Five were infected passengers who arrived in the country, one was a contact of a previously known case and was in quarantine, eight cases were local.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 1,309. Six people have died of the virus and one person remains in intensive care.

Yeniduzen