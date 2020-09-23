There have been 14 cases of Covid-19 detected out of 1,323 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has said.

The health minister said that 10 people were the contacts of the previously detected cases, who were in quarantine during this time, four were local cases, and their contacts were followed up.

There were no new cases from abroad, meanwhile 24 people have been discharged. Two people infected with Covid-19 remain in intensive care.

This brings the total of Covid-19 cases in North Cyprus to 725.

BRT