Fourteen Cases of Covid-19 Discovered Today

Cyprus News - Dr Ali Pilli
Health Minister – Dr Ali Pilli

There have been 14 cases of Covid-19 discovered out of 2,149 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said. Four people have been discharged.

Pilli said that one person among the positive cases arrived in the country by ferry, 10 people were passenger contacts and they remain in quarantine. Three were local cases whose contacts have been followed up.

This brings the total number of cases recorded in North Cyprus to 607. There are no Covid patients in intensive care and there have been no new deaths from the virus.

Yeniduzen

