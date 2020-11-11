South Cyprus has reported that 198 people tested positive out of 4,143 tests performed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the south has risen to 6,296.

Meanwhile, in North Cyprus, four people tested positive for coronavirus out of 1,364 tests performed in the last 24 hours. All four cases were passengers who arrived in the country, Nine people have been discharged.

North Cyprus has had 980 cases of Covid-19.

There have been 38 deaths resulting from Covid-19 in the south and five people have died from the virus in the north.

Yeniduzen