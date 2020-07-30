Four new cases of Covid-19 were detected yesterday, Health Minister Ali Pilli said.

Three passengers who flew into Ercan Airport on Wednesday tested positive for the virus and the other case had been in contact with a patient who is in quarantine.

All cases have been followed up for any contacts they may have had, he said.

The health minister said on Wednesday that 1,443 tests had been performed that day. Four cases were detected, bringing the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus up to 142.

