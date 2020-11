Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that four people have tested positive for the coronvirus out of 1,402 tests made in the last 24 hours.

Three were local cases and one was infected by a passenger in quarantine. Eight people have been discharged, the minister said.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 1,031 and in the south, 8,253. Five people died from the virus in the north and 49 have died in the south.

Yeniduzen