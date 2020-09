Four cases of Covid-19 were detected yesterday out of 1,485 tests performed on Monday, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said.

The four positive cases were contacts of passengers and were already in quarantine. There were no new cases from abroad. Meanwhile 22 people were discharged. One person has been removed from intensive care, leaving two others in that ward who are infected with Covid-19.

The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 704.

Yeniduzen