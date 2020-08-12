Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has that four new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 1,567 tests made in the last 24 hours.

He said that of the four infected with the virus, one was a passenger who arrived in the country by air and three were ferry passengers.

The general situation of Covid-19 on August 11, 2020 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted on Tuesday: 1,567

Number of Positive Cases Detected on Tuesday: 4

Number of Cases Recovered and Discharged on Tuesday: 0

New Patient Deaths: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 87,148

Total Number of Cases: 183

Total Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: 137

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment: 42

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 4

Yeniduzen