Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has that four new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 1,567 tests made in the last 24 hours.
He said that of the four infected with the virus, one was a passenger who arrived in the country by air and three were ferry passengers.
The general situation of Covid-19 on August 11, 2020 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted on Tuesday: 1,567
Number of Positive Cases Detected on Tuesday: 4
Number of Cases Recovered and Discharged on Tuesday: 0
New Patient Deaths: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 87,148
Total Number of Cases: 183
Total Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: 137
Number of Cases Continuing Treatment: 42
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 4
Yeniduzen