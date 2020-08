Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said yesterday that 1,503 tests had been performed in the last 24 hours. Four positive cases of Covid-19 were detected and six people were discharged.

Pilli said that two of the positive cases were air passengers who arrived in North Cyprus, the other two persons were contacts of the positive cases previously detected and they were in quarantine.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 in the TRNC to 281, south Cyprus has 1,474 cases.

Yeniduzen