Four New Cases of Coronavirus in North Cyprus

40 mins ago
North Cyprus News - CoronavirusFour new cases of coronavirus have been detected in North Cyprus. This brings the total of cases up to 81.

Meanwhile, 36 new cases of the virus have been found in South Cyprus, bringing the total to 356.

So far, ten patients have died of the disease in the south and two elderly German tourists died in the TRNC. Their bodies were flown back to Germany yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay has warned that it was a criminal offence to deliberately give false information regarding those who have tested positive for the coronavirus-Covid-19. He said that some patients were deliberately concealing the names of those with whom they had been in contact.

