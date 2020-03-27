Four new cases of the coronavirus have been discovered in the Dipkarpaz region in Yenierenköy and Sipahi village, a Ministry of Health statement said.

On social media, muhtar of Sipahi village Göksal Hacıhasanoğlu said that access to Dipkarpaz, Sipahi and Yeni Erenköy villages has been prohibited as they have have been put into quarantine.

Entry to and exit from Dipkarpaz, Sipahi and Yeni Erenköy villages has been banned. All roads to these villages were closed yesterday evening.

Including the latest cases, the number of cases of coronavirus has increased to 61 in North Cyprus.

Kibris Postasi, Kibris News Agency