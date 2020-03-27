Latest Headlines

Four New Cases of Coronavirus in Dipkarpaz

11 mins ago
0 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - road closedFour new cases of the coronavirus have been discovered in the Dipkarpaz region in Yenierenköy and Sipahi village, a Ministry of Health statement said.

On social media, muhtar of Sipahi village Göksal Hacıhasanoğlu said that access to Dipkarpaz, Sipahi and Yeni Erenköy villages has been prohibited as they have have been put into quarantine.

Entry to and exit from Dipkarpaz, Sipahi and Yeni Erenköy villages has been banned. All roads to these villages were closed yesterday evening.

Including the latest cases, the number of cases of coronavirus has increased to 61 in North Cyprus.

Kibris Postasi, Kibris News Agency

Related Articles

Photo of Municipalities Fury at 25 Per Cent Budget Cut

Municipalities Fury at 25 Per Cent Budget Cut

1 hour ago
Photo of Turkish Red Crescent to Deliver Food and Masks to TRNC

Turkish Red Crescent to Deliver Food and Masks to TRNC

18 hours ago
Photo of Permission to Leave Home Must be Obtained on WhatsApp

Permission to Leave Home Must be Obtained on WhatsApp

23 hours ago
Photo of Clocks go Forward on Sunday

Clocks go Forward on Sunday

23 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker