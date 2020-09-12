Four more patients infected with Covid-19 were transported by air ambulance from North Cyprus to Turkey for treatment yesterday.

During the transfer, the use of masks and the distancing rules were observed by airport officials and healthcare professionals.

The patients were to be taken to the Ankara City Hospital, where they would be treated.

On 27 August the Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay said Turkey would undertake the transfer of Covid-19 patients for treatment in Turkey to avoid overwhelming the TRNC health services.

Kibris Postasi