Four people were injured and one person was killed in a traffic accident in the Küçükkaymaklı district of Nicosia at around 8pm on Thursday evening, Yeniduzen reported.

Two cars collided, one driven by Nagehan Şentürk (53) and the other driven by Mehmet Behai Pınardan (22), whose breathalyzer test registered 143ml. of alcohol.

A police statement said that Mr Şentürk turned right onto Özker Özgür Caddesi without due care from the Jumbo Shopping Centre. While he was turning, Mehmet Behai Pınardan’s vehicle hit Şentürk’s vehicle.

Ali Gökhan Demirbilek (42) who was a passenger in Mr Şentürk’s car, died at the scene of the accident.

Nagehan Şentürk and his other passengers which included two children, Öykü Su Şentürk (7), Murat Ateş Şentürk (2) and Müzeyyen Demirbilek (44), were injured and are still being treated at the Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, Nicosia.

Mehmet Behai Pınardan (22) who was driving under the influence of alcohol has been arrested.

Yeniduzen