Four Cases of Covid-19 Found in Air Passengers

10 mins ago
North Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been found in passengers who arrived in North Cyprus by air.

Minister of Health Ali Pilli said that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1,220, when four positive cases were encountered. Five people who have completed their treatment have been discharged.

Minister Pilli said that the four cases who were positive have been followed up for contacts by the Ministry of Health teams.

The total number of cases detected in North Cyprus so far is 162. There have been no new deaths from Covid-19 and there is no one in intensive care.

Kibris Postasi

