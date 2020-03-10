The South Cyprus cabinet has decided that the four border check points which were closed on Monday, 2 March, will remain closed for a further week until the cabinet meets again next week.

A number of schools in Nicosia will remain closed and football games will be held behind closed doors, the cabinet decided on Tuesday as the government tries to prevent the spread of coronavirus – Covid-19.

Football fixtures will be held behind closed doors and assemblies of over 75 people in closed venues are banned until the end of the month.

The four border checkpoints which remain closed are: Ledra Street/Lokmaci, Astromeritis/Bostanci, Lefke/Aplıç and Derinya.

Cyprus Mail