Two women and two medical doctors were arrested for their involvement in illegally harvesting and selling donor eggs, Yeniduzen reported.

One one the young women who had sold her eggs for cash issued a complaint seven months ago about the practise, leading to a police investigation into two private hospitals in Nicosia on July 15.

Egg donors need to be women aged not less than 20 years and not more than 35 years old. However, harvesting eggs for cash is contrary to the ‘Law and Regulations Regulating the Rules Regarding Human Cell, Tissue and Organ Transplantation’.

Two women each aged 19 were arrested for selling their eggs as were two doctors involved in the practise. All four were remanded in custody for three days.

The police say they expect to make further arrests.

Yeniduzen