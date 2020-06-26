The foundation laying ceremony for the Alcohol and Drug Addiction Treatment Center (AMATEM) took place this morning.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and the Minister of Health Ali Pilli attended.

Addressing the event, Health Minister Pilli said he was happy to be attending the foundation laying ceremony for the AMATEM building which will be used for the treatment of both children and adults who have substance abuse problems.

Pilli also added that they aimed to finish the building within a year’s time.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar for his part explained that the AMATEM project was launched a year ago and expressed his satisfaction about bringing such a project to life.

“The sensitivity shown by the Health Ministry and the institutions operating under the ministry for the treatment and reintegration of our youth and people who have alcohol and other substance addiction problems is an initial indicator of the TRNC’s development and the fact it is a modern society,” Tatar said.

The PM also stressed that the evaluation and works carried out during the pandemic over the last four months had resulted in the strengthening of the health system infrastructure in the TRNC.

BRT