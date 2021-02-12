Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli announced yesterday that 48 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Three came from abroad, 31 were local cases, and the remainder were contacts of those in quarantine, he said.

Pilli stated that 13 of the cases were from Nicosia, 18 from Kyrenia, 3 from Famagusta, 9 from Iskele, and 2 from Güzelyurt region. Eleven people are in intensive care, he said.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 is 2,967 and 17 people have died from the virus.

Kibris Postasi