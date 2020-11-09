Former President Mustafa Akıncı had gallbladder surgery yesterday at Famagusta State Hospital. Akıncı, on social media, announced that he had had surgery. Despite recent surgery, Akıncı said that he and his wife Meral still intended to join the Democracy and Will March on Tuesday. He said the following:

“I had gallbladder surgery yesterday at Famagusta State Hospital. I would like to thank Chief Physician Dr Mustafa Kalfaoğlu and his team and all the hospital staff.

“The wounds on my body are small and will heal in a short time. However, the wound of democracy opened as a result of the heavy intervention in our social will is very deep.

“Therefore, recovery is very difficult and will take a long time. However, this improvement will not happen spontaneously. As long as the Turkish Cypriot people uphold their will by rejecting any intervention, regardless of the cost, they will be able to progress towards a true democracy. In order to walk together on this path, I will be with you on November 10 at 18:00 with my wife on the March of Democracy and Will”.

BRT