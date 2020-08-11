Former Prime Minister Hüseyin Özgürgün and UBP deputy announced that he would be resigning his membership of the Assembly.

Özgürgün shared his resignation on his Twitter account. Explaining that he resigned due to “being ganged up upon and intrigue” in his statement, Özgürgün said, “I wish our people prosperity and happiness“.

Özgürgün shared his post as follows: “…… I am leaving the Assembly of the Republic of which I have been a member since 1998, not with the votes of the people, but by resigning due to political gangs and intrigues. I wish our people prosperity and happiness while putting an end to my services in numerous missions for 22 years.

An article published by Yeniduzen in February, 2020 stated that Özgürgün, who faces charges of “unfair acquisition of property” and “irregularity in property declaration” during his time as prime minister, appealed to the court against the decision to have his immunity lifted.

A special parliamentary committee voted to lift his immunity as an MP on the grounds that he had deposited large amounts of money in foreign currency and Turkish lira in his bank accounts during his time as prime minister.

Özgürgün left the island in October 2019 and has not returned, so the case cannot proceed.

If he should return to North Cyprus to face trial and found to be guilty, he could be sentenced to a fine of 20,000 TL or imprisonment up to five years.

Yeniduzen