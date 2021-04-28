A two-state solution to the Cyprus problem should be on the agenda, former British Foreign Minister Jack Straw told NTV.

It was no longer possible to negotiate for a federal solution, but two states could be created as has been done in other countries with serious division, Straw said.

South Cyprus is not interested in a solution, he said.

He added that if the UK, now no longer a member of the EU, recognised the TRNC, he would be very pleased.

Straw said the following:

“The UK is no longer part of the EU and has nothing to lose. The British go to the north for holidays, but this is a difficult journey. First they go to the southern part [of the island] and pass through there. I made a lot of effort 15 years ago to open an air corridor in the northern part. If they really decided to get to know this is good news. ”

The former foreign minister went on to say that southern Cyprus has the majority population on the island and the idea of ​​ENOSİS is dominant, Straw said that the Greeks Cypriots will resist this idea and that recognition in the UN will take many years, adding that recognition of the TRNC by the UK would be an important step in this process.

The whole process of recognition could begin with direct flights and developing trade.

Regarding the current informal conference being held in Geneva, Straw said, “The Greek side will insist on a two-sided and communal structure, and this conference will collapse like the others. The Greek Cypriot side hates the idea of ​​a two-state solution, but they know that they are the reason for it ”.

BRT