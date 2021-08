North Cyprus has sent a Forestry Department team to Turkey to help put out the numerous wildfires which have been blazing in Antalya, BRT reported.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, three vehicles and ten staff members sent by the Forestry Department to support the fight against fires in Turkey are still in Turkey, in the Gazipaşa region of Alanya and in various other regions of Antalya.

BRTK