Foreign students coming to North Cyprus for higher education, can be vaccinated in the country, and those aged 55 and over can now have a third dose of Covid vaccine, Minister of Health Ünal Üstel said, Kibris Postasi reported.

Appearing as a guest Cyprus Objective Web TV, Üstel said, “If the incoming students are unvaccinated, we will vaccinate all of them. We have created a health centre for all our universities. If a student is unvaccinated, he/she will be vaccinated before going into quarantine. People who come from countries that do not require quarantine will also be vaccinated.

“All students will be vaccinated to start face-to-face education“, said Üstel. He added that all precautions had been taken in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Vaccination Programme For Those Aged Between 12-18 Starts Monday

The health minister pointed out that anyone in the above age group wanting vaccination should apply to the vaccinations centres near the Near East University.

He said that according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), the BioNTech vaccine is recommended for young people between the ages of 12 and 18, Üstel said, “We also conducted a study, we have around 20 thousand students in this age group on average“.

Third Dose of Vaccine For Over 55’s Has Begun

Minister Üstel said that the third dose of vaccine had been given to healthcare workers and now anyone aged 55 and over can have a third dose of vaccine.

