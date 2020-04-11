Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said that after the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, financial support will be need to help the economy recover.

He said that the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Union were preparing some packages to aid economies. The foreign minister noted that even if the TRNC was in an unfortunate position because it was not recognised, the pandemic was a problem for humanity and for that reason he considered that “the Turkish Cypriot people cannot be ignored”.

Özersay said the following:

“I do not see the economic problem as a problem that can only be solved with the support that Turkey will provide. I believe that after this global crisis, in the face of this problem that is being experienced, the international community will move forward with a new, more realistic order of things that does not infringe on the rights of other peoples. The order in which we are is extremely unfair. At least now with these realities, I hope they will think of behaving more fairly and not leaving us out of the system”.

Kibris