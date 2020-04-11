Latest Headlines

Foreign Minister Looking for International Financial Aid

1 hour ago
64 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Kudret Ozersay
Deputy PM and FM Kudret Ozersay

Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said that after the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, financial support will be need to help the economy recover.

He said that the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Union were preparing some packages to aid economies. The foreign minister noted that even if the TRNC was in an unfortunate position because it was not recognised, the pandemic was a problem for humanity and for that reason he considered that “the Turkish Cypriot people cannot be ignored”.

Özersay said the following:

I do not see the economic problem as a problem that can only be solved with the support that Turkey will provide. I believe that after this global crisis, in the face of this problem that is being experienced, the international community will move forward with a new, more realistic order of things that does not infringe on the rights of other peoples. The order in which we are is extremely unfair. At least now with these realities, I hope they will think of behaving more fairly and not leaving us out of the system”.

Kibris

Related Articles

Photo of Police Charge 52 People For Breaking Curfew

Police Charge 52 People For Breaking Curfew

42 mins ago
Photo of Kyrenia Municipality Continues Inspections of Supermarkets

Kyrenia Municipality Continues Inspections of Supermarkets

57 mins ago
Photo of Three New Cases of Coronavirus Reported Today

Three New Cases of Coronavirus Reported Today

19 hours ago
Photo of Partial Curfew Extended Until 17 April

Partial Curfew Extended Until 17 April

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker