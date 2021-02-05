British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who paid a one-day working visit to Cyprus and met with both Cypriot community leaders, has issued a statement through the British High Commission in Cyprus. He said, “After all this effort, it will not be in anyone’s best interest not to come to a solution. Therefore, I urge the parties to come to the talks to show flexibility and be prepared to make sacrifices“, he said.

Stating that UK-Cyprus relations are strong and have a long history, Raab pointed out that these relations are based on common historical and cultural values, common law systems and Commonwealth membership and rich ties between people.

Raab emphasised that the UK government wants to continue to strengthen, revitalise and further expand these existing ties with Cyprus, to glorify common values ​​and to promote Covid-19, climate change, etc. He noted that his government wants to continue working together to overcome common obstacles.

Raab, in his statement through the British High Commission about his visit to Cyprus, stated that the United Kingdom will fully fulfill the requirements of its role in Cyprus, and that his friendship and support can be trusted.

“We are a nation that instinctively solves problems”, Raab said. “We are a guarantor force, a permanent member of the UN Security Council. But we have also been friends of Cypriots all over the island for a long time. We want the division of Cyprus to end permanently and fully”, the UK foreign minister said.

Noting that all parties should take advantage of the opportunity created by the UN Secretary-General’s 5 + 1 meeting, Raab noted that the necessary steps should be taken to leave a better tomorrow for the young people and children, the future of the island.

Raab continued:

“I think it can create an opportunity to realise a solution that will benefit the two communities and to stabilise the region. Such a solution will also bring great gains for the whole region.

“Together with the Cypriots and the UN, we will work to solve the Cyprus problem in a fair and lasting way …

“Thus, the young generation of Cyprus will be able to get rid of the fears and tensions that both communities are under the influence of, and realise their future dreams.

“As a reunited Cyprus reaches its full potential… it will move towards the values ​​we care about, balance and be a torch for democracy.”

BRT/TAK