Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu who is on is a two day visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, met with Prime Minister Ersan Saner on Monday. His TRNC counterpart Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu accompanied the Turkish Foreign Minister during his visit.

During the meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu congratulated the new government and said that the Turkish government would be giving their full support to the TRNC government.

Touching upon the Covid-19 measures that are being taken in Turkey and the TRNC, Çavuşoğlu called on the public to be patient and expressed the belief that patience leads to salvation.

“Up until now Turkey has sent 40,000 vaccines to the TRNC and your vaccination programme has begun. In the coming days Turkey will be sending the necessary amount of vaccinations to the country. We will always support the TRNC and never leave them alone”, said Çavuşoğlu.

Recalling the UN Secretary-General’s plans to conduct a 5+1 meeting on the Cyprus problem, Çavuşoğlu said “The UN Secretary General desires to hold such a meeting in March, if possible, in accordance with the Covid-19 situation in New York of course.

“Turkey and the TRNC’s joint stance to be displayed at the meeting and the steps to be taken are to be addressed during the meetings with Turkish Cypriot officials,” he added.

Prime Minister Ersan Saner, referring to the Cyprus issue, said that no solution to the Cyprus problem had been reached because the Greek Cypriots had been unwilling to share anything with the Turksh Cypriots throughout the history of the issue.

Drawing attention to the fact that Cyprus problem was the longest unresolved issue overseen by the UN, Saner said that the reason why the UN did not want to recognise the political equality of the Turkish Cypriot people and is dragging its feet on power sharing, administration, land and property, is because no agreement has been reached within the UN parameters and therefore the time has come to move on to a different strategy on the Cyprus issue.

Stressing that despite all the good will displayed by Turkey and the TRNC in Crans-Montana, a solution had not been found, the PM said there was no point in further discussing a federation in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be meeting with President Ersin Tatar today.

