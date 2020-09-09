The government has decided to suspend flights to the country for a while from midnight tonight.

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay explained that the decision was taken because of the problem accommodating passengers at quarantine centres.

Noting that there are around 400-450 people in quarantine centres at the moment, Özersay said that 10-15 contacts of each case detected were collected and taken to hotels.

Özersay said, “We need to go further. Additional measures will prevent local contamination. For this reason, we are stopping the flights for a while. The decision will take effect from midnight. I have just contacted the Minister of Transport in this regard,“ he said.

Noting that asymptomatic cases, contacts and people who arrived in North Cyprus country were kept in quarantine hotels, Özersay emphasised that flights should be suspended in order to avoid further contamination “for a while“.

Update: BRT has reported that the Civil Aviation Authority that works under the Ministry of Public Works and Communications has issued a NOTAM (aviation notice) informing that all commercial flights to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will cease until Sunday, September 13.

According to information released by the head of the Civil Aviation Department Mustafa Sofi, as of midnight tonight, all fights to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have been canceled.

Sofi also said they have not issued a NOTAM regarding departure flights from the country and added that it will be possible to book flights to Turkey if the planes arriving are completely empty.

Emergency flights, military and ambulance planes are exempt from this decision.



Yeniduzen, BRT