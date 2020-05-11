Airline companies have begun selling tickets to Cyprus from abroad. Turkish Airlines has been booking tickets for Ercan-Istanbul since 28 May. International airline companies are also selling tickets for Larnaca and Paphos as of June 1st.

Currently, limitations remain in place on arrivals into Cyprus because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not certain yet when the airports, border checkpoints and ports will be opened.

Since May 28, Turkish Airlines and Anadolu Jet have offered ticket sales online for flights to Ercan Airport. There is no activity yet on Pegasus Airlines’ own official page.

Turkish Airlines Cyprus Manager Resul Baş, Pegasus Cyprus General Manager Zeki Ziya, Hoteliers Union President Dimağ Çağıner and Civil Aviation Department Manager Mustafa Sofi spoke to Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Yeniduzen’.

No official statement has been made yet from Turkish Airlines, which has launched online flight services for Ercan. Turkish Airlines Cyprus Manager Resul Baş stated that official and health information about the flights will be made through Turkish Airlines Consultancy.

Speaking to Yeniduzen about when the flights will start, Pegasus Cyprus General Manager Zeki Ziya said that booking in this way would not be very healthy.

Stating that the epidemic process continues throughout the world, Ziya said, “At this stage, the flight permits are given by countries, not by aircraft companies”.

Turkish Airlines and Anadolu Jet have opened their reservations to Ercan since 28 May. Ticket sales from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Ercan have been started since the last days of May.

Istanbul-Ercan flights vary between 320- 430 TL one way.

Reservations for Izmir-Ercan flight are accepted for 28 May.

THY’s London (LGW) -Ercan flight is also open on 28 May and online tickets are sold for 1,980 TL one way per passenger.

From June 1, Turkish Airlines flights to London Gatwick – Ercan and London Stansted – Ercan are accepted between 1,200 and 1,900 TL (one way).

On Skyscanner, one of the online flight booking websites, Turkish Airlines is offering return flights from Manchester via Istanbul as of 28 May from £278. They are designated as flexible tickets in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Yeniduzen