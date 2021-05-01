The Ministry of Health has announced the latest rules for Covid-19 as follows:

The number of future charter flights for 3-night stays during so-called ‘closed-circuit’ tourism has been increased to six. The security wristband is still in use.

Students from abroad may now apply for home quarantine which inclused the use of a security wristband.

Those arriving from the UK and Denmark now only need to quarantine for 10 days. The relevant decisions will take effect from Monday, May 3, 2021.

Curfew Remains in Place

It is recommended that demonstrations, rallies and ceremonies in indoor and outdoor areas should not be made due to the number of cases in North Cyprus.

It has been deemed appropriate not to organize activities such as the feast place, amusement park, festival area, etc., which are planned to be established due to the Ramadan Feast.

Markets will be open between 07:00 and 20:00.

Retail and merchandising services and all services sectors not specified as closed between 08:30 and 20:00; restaurants, cafes, patisseries and taverns will serve between 10:00 and 20:30.

It has been deemed appropriate to allow people who have been in the Netherlands, Brazil, India, Ukraine, Serbia and Africa to enter the country in the last 14 days, provided that they remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Britain and Denmark have been omitted from this article, and Ukraine and Serbia have been added. (The quarantine periods of these countries have been reduced to 10 days.)

TRNC citizen students studying abroad according to home quarantine criteria were added with the wristband determined by the Ministry of Health.

With the wristband application, the number of future charter flights for 3-night indoor hotel tourism has been increased to 6.

Curfew

The Supreme Committee on Communicable Diseases recommends that the night-time curfew be taken between Monday and Saturday between 21:00 and 05:00 and between 21:00 and Monday 05:00 on Saturday, except for meeting basic needs.

Markets and Stores

Monday-Saturday

On Sundays:

All businesses and activities will be closed, except for pharmacies, bakeries, gas stations and agriculture, animal husbandry and industrial enterprises connected to them.

Restaurants, cafes, patisseries and taverns will only be open for take-away services.

Business To Remain Closed

Cinema halls, engagement-wedding halls, birthdays, mevlids, casinos, bars, taverns, hookah cafes and lounges, all kinds of game halls, indoor playgrounds, internet cafes, massage rooms, spa, open buffet restaurants, night clubs, club, Turkish bath, saunas.

Businesses Permitted To Open

All institutions and organizations will return to their normal working order within the framework of pandemic rules.

All businesses and activities that are not stated implicitly may be open under the conditions stated below.

It is not permitted to try on clothing in stores.

The supply chain is carried out including order taking, shelf arrangement and display. It has been decided to perform all transactions between 08:00 and 20:00.

In open businesses, an arrangement will be made so that the total of customers and employees will be 1 person in a maximum of 5 m2. In order to protect the social distance, these enterprises will be made more active by placing a plate on the entrances of the enterprises regarding the m2 areas and the total number of people that can be in the enterprise, including employees.

Regarding the PCR tests; The screening of all institutions/organizations and sectors that are not specified in the decisions below will be randomly performed by the Ministry of Health.

Sectors that are open will be audited by the associations they are affiliated with and the District Police Boards.

Businesses will sign the commitment forums to be held and legal action will be initiated against the relevant institution in case the specified rules are not followed.

Travel and Public Transport

It has been decided to abolish controlled passes to the districts of Lefke-Güzelyurt-İskele-Famagusta. In all of our districts, public transportation will be available within the district and between the districts. Bus, minibus, taxi etc. Passengers will not be admitted to the driver’s side of the vehicles engaged in transportation. In buses, minibuses and minibuses, passengers will be transported with a seating arrangement so that one of the back seats of the driver’s seat is empty, and 50% capacity will be operated with one empty and one full.

Windows will be open during the journey, air conditioning will not be used and everyone in the vehicle will wear a mask. Vehicles will be disinfected after each time.

In addition, a commitment form will be signed by the business owners of public transport and taxi enterprises engaged in public transportation. If it is determined that the rules specified in the commitment forms are not complied with, criminal action will be applied to them in accordance with the relevant legislation.