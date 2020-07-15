Turkish Airlines ( THY ) announced on its website that it plans to operate four flights a week to Ercan Airport as of June 20.

Meanwhile, Pegasus Airlines stated that their return flight from Istanbul to Ercan, will operate on June 17 and a return flight from Ankara to Ercan will begin on June 18.

Pegasus said on its website; “Our flights between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will continue with our extended tariff as of July 1.“

Anadolujet Airlines has also announced the resumption of daily flights from Istanbul to Ercan.

Diyalog Gazetesi