A five-year-old boy has died from his injuries received in a road traffic accident on the Nicosia Ring Road which occurred at around 5.20 pm today, BRT reported.

The Police Press Officer stated that a man who was driving his car without due care and at speed, in which young Karel Taşkentli (5) was a passenger, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the central barrier. The vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof.

The young boy was rushed to Nicosia State Hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Gözde Demirkaya Taşkentli (34) is still being treated for injuries.

