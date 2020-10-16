Latest Headlines

Five Test Positive For Covid-19

3 hours ago
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister –
Dr. Ali Pilli

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said on Thursday that five cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 1,915 tests performed in the last 24 hours. Seven people have been discharged.

One person infected with the virus arrived in North Cyprus by air, four were contacts of previously detected cases and were in quarantine, the health minister said.

Pointing out that the number of cases of Covid-19 in south Cyprus is increasing, Minister Pilli underlined that crossing the border to the south should be avoided unless it is absolutely necessary. He added that those who work in the south and those who travel to the south must comply with the rules of social distancing and hygiene during their stay.  

Pilli explained that all precautions were being taken at border checkpoints because of the increase in cases. Random PCR tests at the borders have been increased, and no positive cases were found in random PCR tests so far. 

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus to 824. One person is in intensive care with the virus. 

In the south of Cyprus, 2,228 cases of the disease have been recorded.

Yeniduzen

