There were 779 PCR tests performed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said on Sunday evening. Five positive results were discovered.

One case of the virus was found in an airline passenger who arrived in the country, two were infected by contacts in quarantine and two were local cases. Ten people have been discharged, the minister said.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 to 746.

Yeniduzen