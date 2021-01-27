Five youths detained for two years for the murder of Nigerian student Kennedy Taomwabwa Dede in Famagusta have received their sentences.

According to Kıbrıs Postası, Dede was struggling with financial difficulties and had failed a number of his classes because he had been absent. He eventually began dealing in drugs. The newspaper reported that he was killed for failing to pay off his suppliers. He was abducted from his home and brutally beaten to death at Çanakkale Pond in January 2018, where his body was discovered.

The resulting sentences were announced at Famagusta High Criminal Court by head Judge Fatma Şenol as follows:

Nidai Şanlı 27 years in prison

Ozan Körkurt 13 years in prison

Onur Körkurt 17 years in prison

Simge Dağdur 13 years in prison

Zekeriya Kurucu 9 years in prison

Judge Şenol pointed out that the facts of the case had been examined one by one and it was appropriate to punish the defendants separately. She said that although the defendants were young, it was necessary to make an example of them given the seriousness of their crimes.

Yeniduzen, Kıbrıs Postası