Five people have died in road traffic accidents since the curfew was lifted on 1 June.

An editorial in Kibris Postasi points out that, to date, only four people in North Cyprus have died from Covid-19, yet over the last 23 days, five people died in traffic accidents.

Traffic accidents have been an open sore in our country for years bringing comments that “we are not dying from the coronavirus epidemic, but from traffic”.

The newspaper gives the names of those who have died on the roads since the curfew was lifted:

20-year-old Ngoy David Kakudji (20) died in a traffic collision on June 11.

Azamat Jumaniyazo, (29), on June 14, Kemal Aydın(33) on June 15, and Mustafa İpek (60) died on June 16.

Ayla Yılmaz, 35, who was seriously injured in a collision on June 15, died in hospital on June 23.

President of the Traffic-Free Life Association (TRAKAYAD), Atila Aypar told Kibris Postasi that not enough measures had been taken to improve road safety. Pointing out that the warnings the association had given were not taken heeded.

Aypar said, “This is the state of the country. The deaths began again as soon as the curfew was lifted”

Kibris Postasi