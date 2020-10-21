Five cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 1,476 tests taken in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said.

Three of the cases were airline passengers who arrived in North Cyprus and two cases were local. Meanwhile, ten people have been discharged, the health minister said.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 to 871.

In the south, 127 positive cases were discovered following 3,309 PCR tests performed in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the south is 2,966.

Yeniduzen