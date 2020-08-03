Five new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours, Minister of Health Ali Pilli has said.

In the past 24 hours 1,531 tests were made. Those who have been in contact with the five people infected have been followed up, he said.

Minister Pilli explained that the new positive cases had been in contact with previously detected cases, during which time they were also kept under observation in quarantine.

This brings the total cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus to 151 since the first outbreak in March this year.

By comparison South Cyprus has had 1,150 cases of the disease since March.

Yeniduzen