Latest Headlines

Five New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

11 hours ago
749 Less than a minute
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister –
Dr. Ali Pilli

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours, Minister of Health Ali Pilli has said.

In the past 24 hours 1,531 tests were made. Those who have been in contact with the five people infected have been followed up, he said.

Minister Pilli explained that the new positive cases had been in contact with previously detected cases, during which time they were also kept under observation in quarantine.

This brings the total cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus to 151 since the first outbreak in March this year.

By comparison South Cyprus has had 1,150 cases of the disease since March.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Two Cases of Covid-19 Discovered in Last 24 Hours

Two Cases of Covid-19 Discovered in Last 24 Hours

19 mins ago
Photo of Work to Repair Undersea Pipeline Begins

Work to Repair Undersea Pipeline Begins

9 hours ago
Photo of Driver Charged For Seriously Injuring a Pedestrian

Driver Charged For Seriously Injuring a Pedestrian

10 hours ago
Photo of Maraş/Varosha Could be Open to Former Residents

Maraş/Varosha Could be Open to Former Residents

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker