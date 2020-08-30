Latest Headlines

Five New Cases of Covid-19 Found Yesterday

11 hours ago
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister –
Dr. Ali Pilli

Five people have tested positive for Covid-19 following 1,417 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday.

Minister Pilli stated that three of the positive cases were airline passengers and two were the contacts of previously detected cases and they were in quarantine. There have been no local cases were found as a result of the tests performed in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile nine people have been discharged.

 Stating that a total of 2,378 random tests were carried out by the Ministry of Health teams in the last week, Minister Pilli said that these tests were carried out in various workplaces, construction sites, hotels, hospitals, restaurants and cafes, some public institutions, shopping centres and markets, and no positive cases were encountered.

 Minister Pilli noted that random testing will continue to increase throughout the country, and that tests will continue to be carried out in places where people from abroad mainly work.

Yeniduzen

