Five new cases of Covid-19 were detected in South Cyprus today from a total of 1,504 tests.

Virologist Leontios Kostrikkis explained that three of the cases were identified by the follow-up of citizens from outside Cyprus. There were160 tests made for new arrivals to the country for this purpose. It was also shared that three cases coming from abroad were kept in the quarantine hotel.

“There is no serious change in the epidemiological picture, the numbers are satisfactory enough, and the Epidemiology Committee is satisfied with the developments,” Kostrikkis said.

Scientific Committee Director Marios Loizou also gave information about the patients and stated that the treatment of three people is continuing in Famagusta Paralimni General Hospital. In South Nicosia General Hospital, three patients are being treated in the intensive care unit and are on respirators.

Meanwhile, BRTK reports that Presidential Technical Committees Coordinator Meltem Onurkan Samani stated that members of the Bi-communal Health Technical Committee held a video conference today with the participation of scientists, field experts and the Technical Committees General Coordinators. The parties exchanged information about the epidemiological data obtained in the fight against Covid-19. Ms Samani said:

“At the meeting, when the existing data were compared, it was determined that the epidemiological data on both sides were scientifically similar. In the event that this situation persists, it was concluded that, in line with the agreement reached by the Leaders during their telephone conversation on May 21, it would be possible to remove the restriction in transitions [across the border] with a gradual and coordinated approach, in line with WHO recommendations. ”

Yeniduzen, BRTK