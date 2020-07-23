Five new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in the last 24 hours following 1,142 tests, Minister of Health Ali Pilli announced. This brings the total number of cases detected in the country up to 130, since March.

Pilli explained that one positive case arrived in North Cyprus by air and the other four cases arrived by ferry.

All five individuals were conveyed to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Quarantine Unit in Nicosia.

Pilli said that he was in contact with the Ministry of Health teams. He once again pointed to the importance of the health rules and reminded us that we should absolutely follow the rules for wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing.

