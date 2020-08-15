Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said that the number of tests for Covid-19 performed in the last 24 hours was 2,084, five positive cases were encountered and one person had been discharged from hospital.

Pilli said that two of the positive cases arrived in North Cyprus by air, one case by ferry, and the other two cases were local [Bafra and Karpaz Gate Marina], all of which were followed up by the Ministry of Health teams.

Stating that local cases have emerged as well as infection being brought in by passengers arriving in North Cyprus, Minister Pilli according to the test results made today, he emphasised the necessity of using masks, social distancing and observing hygiene rules. He reminded everyone that they should take precautions especially in public spaces.

Pilli noted that random tests are being performed in the country. One hundred tests were performed on Friday, he said, none of which were positive. Random testing numbers will increase as of today, the health minister said.

Yeniduzen