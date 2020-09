Five new cases of Covid-19 have been found following 1,724 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday.

Four cases were air passengers arriving in the country and one was a ferry passenger.

Meanwhile 17 people have been discharged, he said.

This brings the total number of cases in North Cyprus to 344 resulting in four deaths. South Cyprus has had 1,495 cases of Covid-19 and 28 people had died from the virus.

Yenduzen