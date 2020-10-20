Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that five people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 1,685 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Minister Pilli said that two ferry passengers had tested positive for the virus, as did one airline passenger, the other two cases were local and their contacts were being followed up.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in North Cyprus to 866.

There is no one in intensive care with the virus and there have been no new deaths resulting from the disease reported.

BRT