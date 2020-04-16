Latest Headlines

Five Cases of Coronavirus Discovered on Wednesday

32 mins ago
1 Less than a minute

Cyprus News - CoronavirusFive new cases of Covid-19 were detected by Wednesday evening in North Cyprus, the health ministry said.

Health Minister Ali Pilli stated that 171 had been tested yesterday, and two positive cases were found. One case was someone who was already in quarantine in dormitories in Güzelyurt, the other had been employed at the Riverside Hotel and was also being monitored.

The Health Minister then announced on Wednesday evening that two more people from the Iskele region tested positive for the coronavirus.

Minister Pilli, who noted that an 82 and 78-year-old couple who did not have any symptoms of the virus went to Famagusta hospital with other health concerns. He added that they were being transferred to Nicosia after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Another person who was quarantined at Dome Hotel also tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases up to 105.

Yenduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Two More Cases of Covid-19 Found Today

Two More Cases of Covid-19 Found Today

15 hours ago
Photo of Third Earthquake Occurs Off Karpaz in Past 24 Hours

Third Earthquake Occurs Off Karpaz in Past 24 Hours

20 hours ago
Photo of Brits Stuck in North Cyprus Desperate to Get Home

Brits Stuck in North Cyprus Desperate to Get Home

2 days ago
Photo of Constructing New Pandemic Hospital to Take 45 Days

Constructing New Pandemic Hospital to Take 45 Days

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker