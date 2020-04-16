Five new cases of Covid-19 were detected by Wednesday evening in North Cyprus, the health ministry said.

Health Minister Ali Pilli stated that 171 had been tested yesterday, and two positive cases were found. One case was someone who was already in quarantine in dormitories in Güzelyurt, the other had been employed at the Riverside Hotel and was also being monitored.

The Health Minister then announced on Wednesday evening that two more people from the Iskele region tested positive for the coronavirus.

Minister Pilli, who noted that an 82 and 78-year-old couple who did not have any symptoms of the virus went to Famagusta hospital with other health concerns. He added that they were being transferred to Nicosia after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Another person who was quarantined at Dome Hotel also tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases up to 105.

