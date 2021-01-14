The first of vaccinations in North Cyprus against the coronavirus will begin tomorrow morning starting with President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ersan Saner and Health Minister Dr Alli Pilli. The vaccines being used are Sinovac, created by China and imported by Turkey.

Meanwhile, twenty one people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 19 of whom were local, and two were from abroad, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said.

In the south, 241 people tested positive for the coronavirus and three people have died from the virus.

Yeniduzen