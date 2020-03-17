The condition of two German tourists, who were the first in North Cyprus to have the Coronavirus is good, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Ali Çaygür has said.

The same group of German tourists remain in quarantine at their hotels. Their quarantine is expected to end on Sunday, 22 March. Those in good health will be returned to their own countries, he said.

A 65-year-old German tourist, the first to display symptoms of the coronavirus, is recovering well and has been in quarantine for nine days, the undersecretary said.

Providing she continues her recovery, she will be sent home with the other members of the same tourist group, he said. The health official added that her husband, who had also succumbed to the virus is improving but remains at risk because he is elderly and has a pre-existing health problem.

Yeni Duzen