The first phase of the highway improvement project intended to ease congestion on the Alsancak – Lapta Highway, will begin in one month’s time.

Motorists have, for a long time, been suffering long traffic queues on that road.

Alsancak Mayor Fırat Ataser noted that work the first stage of the project had been delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Stating that they aim to start the first stage of the works on the Alsancak – Lapta main road within one month, Ataser noted that works will be carried out on the section of the road up to Hasan Uzun Petrol and Yeşiltepe Crossroad.

The tender for the Alsancak-Lapta Ring Road 1st Stage Project was concluded in February and Tüfekçi Ltd was awarded the contract.

Kibris Postasi