Latest Headlines

First Stage of Alsancak-Lapta Ring Road to Start

15 mins ago
35 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Alsancak-Lapta Road
Alsancak-Lapta Road

The first phase of the highway improvement project intended to ease congestion on the Alsancak – Lapta Highway, will begin in one month’s time.

Motorists have, for a long time, been suffering long traffic queues on that road.

Alsancak Mayor Fırat Ataser noted that work the first stage of the project had been delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Stating that they aim to start the first stage of the works on the Alsancak – Lapta main road within one month, Ataser noted that works will be carried out on the section of the road up to Hasan Uzun Petrol and Yeşiltepe Crossroad.

The tender for the Alsancak-Lapta Ring Road 1st Stage Project was concluded in February and Tüfekçi Ltd was awarded the contract.

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Funeral For Young Man Who Drowned to be Held

Funeral For Young Man Who Drowned to be Held

3 seconds ago
Photo of Car Catches Fire on Kyrenia-Nicosia Highway

Car Catches Fire on Kyrenia-Nicosia Highway

34 mins ago
Photo of Body of Young Man Who Drowned is Discovered

Body of Young Man Who Drowned is Discovered

22 hours ago
Photo of 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Dormitory

35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Dormitory

22 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker