A local woman has been diagnosed with Covid-19. This is the first sporadic case of the virus found locally, the President of the Cyprus Turkish Medical Association Dr Özlem Gürkut said.

The woman who was infected, works in the accounting office of a hotel in Bafra and had complained of fever. A test showed that she had been infected with Covd-19. She said that did not know where she might have picked up the virus.

Dr Gürkut said this incident shows that there are some people who may have the disease but be asymptomatic.

She urged everyone to wear a mask in public and enclosed spaces and to observe hygiene rules such as hand washing, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

Meanwhile six new cases of Covid-19 were found in passengers who arrived in North Cyprus by air and ferry in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Ali Pilli has said.

The total number of cases of the virus is now 192.

